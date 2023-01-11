THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT (TBT) RETURNS TO WICHITA IN JULY, 2023

Wichita State alumni team, the AfterShocks, shoots for a third straight regional title

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced today that Wichita will once again serve as a regional site for its 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event. Dates for eight-team Wichita Regional — co-hosted by Visit Wichita and Wichita State University and headlined by WSU’s alumni squad, the AfterShocks — will be announced in the near future.

“TBT is a chance for players and fans alike to relieve old memories and create new ones, Wichita State senior associate athletic director Brad Pittman said. “It has become an annual highlight on our summer calendar, and we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2023.”

This will be Wichita’s fourth go-around as regional host, making it the longest-running location in TBT’s 10-year history.

“There’s nothing like watching the AfterShocks compete in Charles Koch Arena,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “We’re excited to bring the Elam Ending back to Wichita in 2023, in partnership with Wichita State University and Visit Wichita. Fans have always made it a special and electrifying experience.”

“We are excited to play a role in bringing this electrifying basketball tournament back to Wichita for a fourth time,” said Josh Howell, vice president of sports development for Visit Wichita. “Wichitans and basketball fans in the region have consistently shown so much support and passion for this tournament – setting attendance records and creating a thrilling basketball atmosphere inside Charles Koch Arena. We can’t wait to see what unfolds during this year’s tournament.”

Wichita began hosting in 2019 and holds each of the top-5 attendance mark in TBT history. Due in part to their formidable home court advantage, the Aftershocks hold an 8-1 record at the Roundhouse with back-to-back Wichita Regional titles.

In 2021, more than 6,500 fans showed up to watch the AfterShocks clinch their first quarterfinal appearance with hometown hero Conner Frankamp providing Elam Ending heroics.

Wichita hosted both a TBT regional and quarterfinal matchup for the first time in 2022. More than 15,000 fans turned out over four days and many more tuned in on national television to watch the Shocker alumni steamroll through four opponents and secure a semifinal berth.

Should the AfterShocks win the 2023 Wichita Regional, they will once again be awarded home court advantage for the quarterfinals.

Zach Bush, J.R. Simon, and Garrett Stutz are set to return as AfterShocks co-general managers with Bush also serving as head coach for the third straight summer. He has guided the team to a 7-2 record since taking over in 2021.

“We’re thankful that TBT chooses to return to Wichita each and every summer,“ Bush said. “It’s a testament to the incredible Shocker fan base who continue to support us. We’ve made some incredible memories over the years through TBT, and we’re looking forward to putting on another great show for our fans again this summer.”

AfterShocks will begin making roster announcements in the spring via their Twitter page, @AfterShocksTBT.

Tickets for all TBT games in Wichita go on sale on April 1.

For more information on this year’s TBT or AfterShocks, visit TheTournament.com.