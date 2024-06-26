TBT Bracket, Matchups Revealed for 2024 Wichita Regional

WICHITA, Kan. – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on FOX Sports – will return for the Wichita Regional in 2024. AfterShocks, a Wichita State alumni team, will be competing in TBT for the fifth time. Regional games will be played at Charles Koch Arena from July 20-24.

AfterShocks, the top seed in the Wichita Regional, are organized and coached by former Shockers’ guards Zach Bush, JR Simon, and Garrett Stutz. Bush will serve as the team’s head coach. AfterShocks current roster includes:

● Alterique Gilbert (2020-21)

● Trey Wade (2019-21)

● Markis McDuffie (2015-19)

● Conner Frankamp (2015-18)

● Darral Willis (2016-18)

● Rashard Kelly (2014-18)

● Jordan Parks (NC Central)

● Caleb Walker (Nebraska)

More players will be added to the AfterShocks roster in the following weeks announced via TBT and team social media platforms.

The rest of the Wichita region includes:

#2 seed Mass Street (Kansas alumni)

#3 seed Florida TNT

#4 seed Purple Reign (Kansas State alumni)

#5 seed Team Colorado (Colorado alumni)

#6 seed LA Cheaters

#7 seed Ram Up (Colorado State alumni)

#8 seed Midtown Prestige

AfterShocks will play Wichita-based minor league team Midtown Prestige on Saturday, July 20, at 12 pm CT on FS1. If AfterShocks advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Purple Reign (Kansas State alumni) and Team Colorado (Colorado alumni) on Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. CT on FS1.

The Wichita Regional championship game is Wednesday, July 24 at 8 p.m. CT on FS1.

The winner of the Wichita Regional will play the winner of the Houston Regional in the quarterfinals on July 29 or 30 (official game date, time, and location to be determined). The semifinals and $1 million winner-take-all championship game will be Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 in Philadelphia, Pa. at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

For more information on AfterShocks and tickets for this year’s Wichita Regional, visit TheTournament.com.

About The Basketball Tournament

The home of the Elam Ending®, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure, social media buzz and regional championships across the country – culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Every year it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT’s eleventh season, visit www.thetournament.com.