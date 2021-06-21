TBT: 2021 Wichita Regional Bracket Revealed

WICHITA — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today announced the bracket for this year’s tournament.

Wichita State’s alumni team, the AfterShocks, will headline one of four regionals, and welcome 15 teams that will compete for the chance to advance. Wichita Region games will take place July 16-20 at WSU’s Charles Koch Arena.

Single-session tickets are on sale now at goshockers.com/tickets.

Eight quarterfinalists will advance to Championship Weekend at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, culminating with a million dollar, winner-take-all championship game August 3.

The AfterShocks, the second seed in the Wichita Regional, are organized by former Wichita State star Ron Baker (2012-16). Former WSU walk-on Zach Bush (2013-17) will serve as the team’s head coach, and Garrett Stutz (2008-12) and J.R. Simon (2013-17) will serve as the team’s assistants. Their current roster includes:

Toure’ Murry (2008-12)

(2008-12) Tekele Cotton (2011-15)

(2011-15) Rashard Kelly (2014-18)

(2014-18) Conner Frankamp (2015-18)

(2015-18) Markis McDuffie (2015-19)

(2015-19) Darral Willis (2016-18)

(2016-18) Samaje Haynes-Jones (2017-19)

(2017-19) Tyrus McGee (Iowa State)

(Iowa State) David DiLeo (Central Michigan)

(Central Michigan) Damonte Dodd (Maryland)

The No. 2 seed AfterShocks will take on the No. 15 seed Ex-Pats (Patriot League alumni) in a first-round matchup on Friday, July 16 at 8 pm CT. If the AfterShocks advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the #7 seed Purple & Black (Kansas State alumni) and #10 seed Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton alumni) on Sunday, July 18 at 3 pm CT. If the AfterShocks advance past the second round, they’ll play their third and final game in the Wichita Regional Tuesday, July 20 at 8 pm CT.

Purple & Black, which competed in the 2019 TBT Wichita Regional, is organized by former Kansas State center Jordan Henriquez. Their roster includes, Kamau Stokes, Thomas Gipson, Curtis Kelly, Cartier Diarra, and several other former Wildcats.

Omaha Blue Crew, a first-year TBT entrant, stars Creighton alums Justin Carter, Austin Chatman, Jahenns Manigat, and Martin Krampelj.

The top seed in the Wichita Regional is held by Eberlein Drive, an original TBT participant whose roster features six former NBA players.

Other alumni teams in the region include Team Arkansas (Arkansas alumni), The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni), Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State alumni), and Fort Worth Funk (TCU alumni).

###

The full TBT 2021 schedule is as follows:

Regional Host Cities:

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State) – July 16-20

Charleston, W.Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia) and Herd That (Marshall) – July 17-21

Columbus, Ohio – headlined by Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) and Red Scare (Dayton) – July 23-27

Peoria, Ill. – headlined by House of ‘Paign (Illinois) and Always a Brave (Bradley) – July 24-28

Championship Weekend in Dayton:

Quarterfinals – Saturday, July 31

Semifinals – Sunday, Aug. 1

$1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 3

###

Game information for the Wichita Regional is as follows:

First Round:

G1 – Friday, July 16 – 1 pm Central – (6) Team Arkansas vs. (11) Fort Worth Funk

G2 – Friday, July 16 – 3 pm Central – (7) Purple & Black vs. (10) Omaha Blue Crew

G3 – Friday, July 16 – 6 pm Central – (3) Challenge ALS vs. (14) We Are D3

G4 – Friday, July 16 – 8 pm Central – (2) AfterShocks vs. (15) Ex-Pats

G5 – Saturday, July 17 – 12 pm Central – (5) Florida TNT vs. (12) Kimchi Express

G6 – Saturday, July 17 – 2 pm Central – (4) LA Cheaters (Drew League) vs. (13) Mental Toughness

G7 – Saturday, July 17 – 5 pm Central – (1) Eberlein Drive vs. (16) NG Saints

G8 – Saturday, July 17 – 7 pm Central – (8) The Enchantment vs. 9 Stillwater Stars

Second Round:

G9 – Sunday, July 18 – 1 pm Central – Team Arkansas/Fort Worth Funk vs. Challenge ALS/We Are D3

G10 – Sunday, July 18 – 3 pm Central – Purple & Black/Omaha Blue Crew vs. AfterShocks/Ex-Pats

G11 – Sunday, July 18 – 6 pm Central – Florida TNT/Kimchi Express vs. LA Cheaters/Mental Toughness

G12 – Sunday, July 18 – 8 pm Central – Eberlein Drive/NG Saints vs. The Enchantment/Stillwater Stars

Third Round:

G13 – Tuesday, July 20 – 6 pm Central – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

G14 – Tuesday, July 20 – 8 pm Central – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

###

Tickets for all TBT game days and events are on sale now at goshockers.com/tickets. For more information, visit thetournament.com/Wichita.