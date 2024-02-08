Taymont Lindsey Earns Scholarship

Watch Lindsey Surprise Scholarship Video | Lindsey Bio

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Thursday (Feb. 8) that senior walk-on Taymont Lindsey (Kerens, Texas/Kerens/Manhattan Christian College) has earned a scholarship for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” Lindsey said upon learning the news. “Once I read those words that I was on scholarship my first reaction, first thought, was how blessed I am to be here and be a part of this program even before I wasn’t on scholarship, and I was just fine. It’s a blessing to receive that scholarship.”

The native of Kerens, Texas joined the team in August after spending four seasons (2019-23) at Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, Kan., where he helped the Thunder to an 86-40 record and consecutive NCCAA Final Four appearances in 2022 and 2023, including the national championship game in 2023.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Lindsey saw his first action as a Wildcat in the 77-52 win over UCF in the Big 12 opener on Jan. 6. He missed the first 11 games rehabbing an injury.

“He’s a very mature person,” said Tang of Lindsey. “He sees the big picture, he really embraces his role as a walk on, understands that he’s here to bring it every day in practice but really be another voice, another coaches’ voice in the locker room, very much like Nate [Awbrey] was last year. Just blessed to have someone, and he can hoop, right, so the players respect him, like they did Nate last year. Just a blessing to have somebody that mature who understands their role and can speak very positive things to the team when we’re not around.”

As a traditional senior in 2022-23, Lindsey helped MCC to a 25-10 record, along with Midwest Christian College Conference regular-season and conference tournament championships, en route to NCCAA Division II Championship game. He played in 33 games with 28 starts, ranking second on the team in assists (97) and fourth in scoring (12.3 ppg.). For the season, he averaged 12.3 points on 47.3 percent (151-of-319) shooting with 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.8 minutes per game.

All told, Lindsey scored 1,068 points on 49.3 percent shooting to go along with 397 rebounds, 233 assists and 106 steals in his Thunder career. He is the 29th player in MCC history to eclipse 1,000 career points.

Lindsey has earned several honors in his playing career, including twice earning NCCAA All-Tournament Team (2021-22, 2022-23) and All-Midwest Christian College Conference honors (2020-21, 2022-23) accolades.

Lindsey is following in the footsteps of former teammate and Manhattan native Nate Awbrey, who played his final season of eligibility with the Wildcats in 2022-23 before moving into a graduate assistant role earlier this year.

K-State (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) returns to the court on Saturday night when the Wildcats visit Provo, Utah, to take on No. 21/19 BYU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) at 9 p.m., CT on ESPN2.

