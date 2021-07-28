Taylor walks it off after Salvy’s game-tying HR

Kansas City needed just a few runs of offense to win because of starter Kris Bubic’s quality outing. The young lefty tossed the Royals’ seventh quality start since the All-Star break, quieting the White Sox through six innings with just two runs allowed in the fifth — one of which came on a rundown that got the out but allowed the second run to score. He allowed four hits and walked one, building on his last start against Detroit when he shut the Tigers down for six innings, too.