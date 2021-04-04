Taylor sets stage for Royals’ rally sequel

The Royals scored three runs in the fifth inning, and a diving catch by left fielder Andrew Benintendi — who was taken out of the game in the seventh for precautionary reasons after feeling soreness in his lower half — in the top of the sixth got starter Mike Minor out of a jam and kept the score within one run. Minor allowed four runs in six innings in his first appearance with the Royals since 2017, when he pitched in relief.