Salina, KS

Now: 22 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 22 ° | Lo: 12 °

Taxpayers Can Pay Off, Deduct 2018 Property Taxes In 2017

Metro Source NewsDecember 28, 2017

Many Americans are prepaying their property tax before a new law takes effect.

The IRS says taxpayers can deduct their 2018 property taxes from this year’s taxes as long as they are prepaid during 2017. A statement from the IRS explains that in order for 2018 local and state property taxes to be deductible from this year’s taxes, they have to be assessed and prepaid before the new year.

The new law caps the amount of local and state property taxes people can deduct.

Many are pre-paying those bills before the law takes effect.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

New Community Foundation Executive ...

The Salina Community Foundation has a new person in charge.  According to the organization, the Gre...

December 28, 2017 Comments

Salina Liberty Strengthen Offensive...

Sports News

December 28, 2017

Taxpayers Can Pay Off, Deduct 2018 ...

Kansas News

December 28, 2017

Express Thanks In The New Year

Joan Jerkovich

December 28, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Taxpayers Can Pay Off, De...
December 28, 2017Comments
$10 Altered to $50
December 28, 2017Comments
Salina Police
Woman Arrested in Theft C...
December 28, 2017Comments
Officer-Involved Shooting...
December 28, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017