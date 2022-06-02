Salina, KS

Tax Payment Issue Discovered

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2022

The Saline County Treasurer’s Office recently discovered irregularities in the application of tax payments from escrow accounts established directly with the Treasurer’s Office. Accounts where your taxes are paid by a lending institution are not affected.

All tax payments have now been properly credited. However, the office is engaging the assistance of an outside firm to examine how these issues occurred and what other steps we can take to prevent similar problems in the future.

The office would appreciate your cooperation if you are contacted to assist us with verification of information. Questions can be directed to the Treasurer’s Office by calling 785-309-5860.

Tax Payment Issue Discovered

