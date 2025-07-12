Tax Credits Approved For Presbyterian Manor Campaign

Salina’s Presbyterian Manor senior living facility is among 30 organizations across the state awarded funding from $4.1 million through the Community Service Tax Credit Program (CSP) to support significant fundraising efforts.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Community Service Tax Credit Program provides an opportunity for non-profit organizations and public healthcare entities to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns involving community service, non-governmental crime prevention, youth apprenticeship and technical training, and healthcare services.

Under the program, the state authorizes nonprofit organizations to offer tax credits to donors that make contributions towards approved projects. Organizations in rural areas with populations less than 15,000 can receive a 70% credit, while communities with more than 15,000 population can receive a 50% credit.

Salina Presbyterian Manor has been approved for a 50 percent tax credit for its “Preserving Legacies, Enriching Lives” campaign. The fundraising campaign addressed the wellness needs identified through two studies. Phase II features a new 9,100 square foot on-site wellness center which includes a new therapy gym, an exercise pool, new fitness studio and exercise room. This phase is all about meeting the residents where they are at physically and helping them remain healthy, active and engaged. SPM’s therapy program helps is vital to community seniors.

Tax credits through this program have been issued in Kansas since 1994. Program funds are one of the many tools provided by Commerce that supports nonprofits.

To view the complete list of 2025 awardees and their projects, click here.