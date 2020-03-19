Tax Business Making Changes

To protect our staff and their families, effective March 19, 2020 all our appointments will be via phone or online. If you already have an appointment, someone will be contacting you to confirm the phone/online appointment details. There are a few options to get us your tax information:

1. You can put your information in the drop slot located on the east side of the building. Just make sure it has your name and phone number on it.

2. You can mail the information to us. (Again, make sure it has your name and phone number.)

3. You can load your information to our secure tax portal. You can find the link to it at www.randjsalinatax.com If you have never logged into our portal before you can call the office to ensure we have your correct email address in our system. 785-827-1304

We also have a few options when you return is complete:

1. You can pay your tax preparation fee, sign, and view your documents on our secure tax portal. You can find the link to it at www.randjsalinatax.com If you have never logged into our portal before you can call the office to ensure we have your correct email address in our system. 785-827-1304

2. You can pay your tax preparation fee on the phone and we can mail your return to you with instructions on what to sign and to send certain documents back to us so we can e-file for you.

3. You can come to the office and call when you get here, and someone will bring your information out to you.

We are still welcoming new clients. You will need to drop your current tax year information and previous year’s tax return in the drop slot and someone will call you with questions and/or requests for more documentation.

We would also like to take this opportunity to let you know that even though they announced yesterday that the time to pay what you owe has been extended until July 15, 2020, nothing is official yet. Congress and the Senate both must approve it first. Also, as far as we understand the deadline to file your return will still be April 15 unless you file for an extension.