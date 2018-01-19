Tax Assistance Volunteers Sought

Millions of dollars in tax credits go unclaimed each year because people don’t know they are eligible. You can help those individuals by volunteering through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program sponsored by the Salina Area United Way. VITA volunteers help people apply for Earned Income Tax Credits and other eligible tax credits. The program serves Saline County and the surrounding area.

More than 30 volunteers are needed to assist people with low-to-moderate incomes.

· Free tax preparer volunteer training is available online and support will be provided in person

· Volunteers will be certified by the IRS and have on-going support at the VITA site

· Volunteer positions include: Greeter, Screener, Tax Preparer, and Quality Reviewer

Individuals who participate in the 2018 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program receive basic training and IRS Certification appropriate for their volunteer positions. Certification and training are through online resources on basic income tax law for federal and state returns. Materials for self-study are online or hard copies may be picked up at the Salina Area United Way office. Certification is achieved through online testing.

The program brings a substantial amount of money back into Saline County. VITA volunteers are trained to identify tax credits when preparing returns for a person making generally $53,000 or below. Make a difference both for individual citizens as well as the community as a whole and volunteer with the VITA program!

All volunteer positions require training and obtaining certification.

Additional VITA Volunteer Information Meetings will be Wednesday, January 24 at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Both information meetings will be held at the VITA office at 145B S. Santa Fe, next door to Corkie’s Diner. Volunteers who have completed their online tests should bring their printed certificates. Led by previous year’s greeters, screeners and preparers, these meetings are also an opportunity to get to know other volunteers.

Apply today by contacting the Salina Area United Way 785-827-1312.