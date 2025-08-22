Target Area Expanded: Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program

The City of Salina is expanding the target area for the Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program through Federal Home Loan Bank’s Affordable Housing Program.

According to the City, an original award of $999,999 was granted in early 2024. The award was made possible through the sponsorship Equity Bank. The funding granted through the Affordable Housing Program allows the City to make improvements to the structural integrity and safety of 44 owner-occupied homes.

The original target area was a 10-block area located in U.S. Census Tract 3. The City of Salina has expanded this target area to include more of north Salina, include U.S. Census Tract 1.01, 1.02, 2, and 3. These areas out outlined in blue in the map.

Applications are open for the Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program. More information is available at: https://www.salina-ks.gov/homerehabgrants.