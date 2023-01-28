Salina, KS

Tanker Truck Crashes Near Salina

Todd PittengerJanuary 28, 2023

One person was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a HEMTT fuel servicing truck was headed east on Water Well Road. The missed a turn and attempted to turn around, backing up into a field. The truck got stuck and rolled onto the driver’s side in the south ditch.

A passenger in the truck, 24-year-old Malik Stephenson from Newport News, Virginia, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center complaining of pain with a possible injury. The driver was not hurt.

The crash happened Friday morning Southwest of Salina just before 11:30 at the intersection of  Water Well and Centennial Roads.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

