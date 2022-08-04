Tanker Rollover in East Salina

No injuries are reported after a tanker truck rolled over at an intersection in east Salina on Thursday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 2:42 a.m., a truck pulling a tanker coming off of E. Old Highway 40 headed south on Marymount failed to make a turn and rolled over.

Soldan said the truck had major damage and had a slight leak, but none of the 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel from the tanker leaked. The tanker belongs to a locomotive company out of Texas, and they sent a crew to the scene to to start offloading the fuel.

Soldan said Marymount Road south of Old 40 was closed this morning for the clean up.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office