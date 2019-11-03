Tank Tops, Torpedoes & Tire Smoke: 1950’s Cars

The Smoky Hill Museum is planning an event that will take attendees back to classic cars of the 1950s.

According to the museum, they are hosting a free presentation, Tank Tops, Torpedoes & Tire Smoke: Car Design in the 1950s, this Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join Ed Barr, as he discusses the 1950s, a rich decade of change for cars. From headlights to fins, you’ll learn about the breakthroughs and breakdowns as well as the stories and people behind them. Ed Barr is the associate professor of automotive restoration technology at McPherson College, an author and a sought after speaker.

To accommodate a larger crowd, the presentation will be held at the First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 122 N. Eighth St., just across the street from the Museum.