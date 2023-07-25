Tangs to be Featured on The 700 Club on July 25

More about the 700 Club | Affiliates List



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and wife Careylyen will be featured on the Tuesday, July 25 episode of The 700 Club, the network recently announced.

The Tangs will be interviewed about the importance of their Christian faith in dealing with the trials and tribulations of Jerome Tang becoming one of the top college basketball coaches in the country. After spending 19 seasons helping build Baylor into a national powerhouse, Tang got his first college head coaching job at K-State on March 21, 2022, earning Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year honors in leading the Wildcats to a 26-win season and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

The interview was taped in early June on the K-State campus.

The episode can be found on cable stations via Freeform (Channel 311), Trinity Broadcast Network (Channel 372), NRB (Channel 378) on DirecTV as well as Freeform (Channel 180) and Trinity Broadcast Network (Channel 260) on Dish Network. The episode will run on Freeform at 8 a.m., CT and 11 p.m., CT on July 25 and again at 3 a.m., CT on July 26, the Trinity Broadcasting Network at 3 p.m., CT on July 25 and GEB America at 8 p.m., CT on July 25.

The episode can be also viewed in the state of Kansas and in the Kansas City area starting at 9 a.m., CT on KWCH-TV 12 in the Wichita-Hutchinson area as well as at 11 a.m., CT on KSMO TV 62 via MyNetworkTV in the Kansas City area on July 25. A full affiliates list can be found above.

It will also be streamed on The 700 Club website at www2.cbn.com.

Founded by the late Pat Robertson, the daily program features his son, Gordon Robertson, and Terry Meeuwsen among other contributors that mixes news and commentary with interviews and feature stories about the Christian ministry. The show has been on the air continuously since 1966, making it one of the longest-running programs in broadcast history.

