Tang Inks High School Standout Dorian Finister

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced his first high school signee on Monday afternoon (May 2) with the addition of Louisiana prep standout Dorian Finister (New Orleans, La./Carver), who signed a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.

A 6-foot-5, 175-pound combo guard arrives at K-State after stellar career at G.W. Carver Collegiate Academy in New Orleans, where he recently helped lead the Rams to a 33-5 record and the Louisiana Class 4A State Championship in 2021-22. He scored more 1,300 career points in his 103-game career at Carver for head coach Nate Roche.

“Dorian is another great addition to our family,” said Tang. “We really think he can develop into an outstanding player here at K-State. It all starts with him being a quality young man with a terrific family. I know he can’t wait to get here and start working with the players and the staff to help elevate our program. Just like Jerrell and Cam, the K-State Family is going to love getting to know Dorian on and off the court.”

Finister is the third player to sign with the Wildcats since Tang became head coach on March 21, joining transfers –6-foot-3, 185-pound combo guard Cam Carter (Donaldsonville, La./Oak Hill Academy [Va.]/Mississippi State) and 6-foot-10, 216-pound center Jerrell Colbert (Houston, Texas/Houston [Tenn.]/LSU).

Finister is the second high school player in the current recruiting class after 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward Taj Manning (Grandview, Mo./La Lumiere School [Ind.]), who signed with the previous staff during the Fall 2021 Signing Period, recently reconfirmed his commitment to attend K-State for the 2022-23 season.

“I chose Kansas State because I went on a visit and the facilities are great, the support is great, everything about it was great. They just made me feel like I was at home, and I’m big at home,” said Finister. “I’m gonna really miss everybody here (at Carver). But when I went up there, they really make me feel like I could survive, I’ll be comfortable, and I’ll get better. Just one more step to the NBA. That’s my ultimate goal.”

Finister was part of a highly-successful Carver program, which posted an 88-16 (.846) overall record and advanced to three consecutive LHSAA Class 4A Final Fours (2020, 2021, 2022) capped by a state championship in 2022 during his playing career. The Rams dominated McMain in the Class 4A State Championship, 66-31, with Finister contributing 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 25 minutes.

During his career at Carver, Finister averaged 12.7 points on 63.4 percent (497-of-784) shooting, including 43.8 percent (60-of-137) from 3-point range, to go with 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks in 103 games played. The versatile guard scored 20 or more points in 10 games, while adding 20 double-doubles (points/rebounds and points/assists) and 3 triples-doubles (points/rebounds/assists) in his career. His career-high of 26 points came on 9-of-15 field goals and 7-of-9 free throws as a junior vs. Landry on Dec. 15, 2020.

Finister was a three-time Class 4A all-state selection by the LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association), including a Second Team honoree as a senior in 2021-22.

As a senior in 2021-22, Finister ranked second on the Rams in nearly every category (points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks) to teammate Solomon Washington, who was named the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year. Finister scored nearly 500 points, averaging 12.3 points on 56.4 percent (180-of-319) shooting from the field, including 65.4 percent (153-of-234) inside the 3-point arc, while connecting on nearly 80 percent (79.4 percent; 81-of-102) from the free throw line. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game. He posted 9 double-doubles and 1 triple-double during the season.

Finister collected 2 of his 3 triple-doubles in back-to-back games as a junior in 2021-22 with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Ben Franklin on Feb. 13, 2021, and 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Warren Easton on Feb. 26, 2021. His other career triple-double came this past season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Ponchatoula on Dec. 10, 2021.

Finister played on the AAU circuit for the LivOn-Fleur De Lis coached by Randy Livingston.

Finister rated a consensus 3-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, including a top-40 combo guard and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.

Finister was offered by a number of programs, including Houston, Texas A&M, Tulane and UTEP.

