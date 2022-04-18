Tang Announces the Addition of Transfer Jerrell Colbert

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the addition of his first-ever signee on Monday (April 18) with transfer Jerrell Colbert (Houston, Texas/Houston/LSU) inking a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.

A former top-150 recruit and a 4-star recruit by Rivals, the 6-foot-10, 216-pound center arrives at K-State after spending his freshman season at LSU in 2021-22. He saw action in 4 games as a true freshman, logging 27 minutes of playing time for a team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

“We are excited about adding Jerrell to our family,” said Tang. “Our staff know the Colbert Family extremely well because we all had interactions with them previously. Jerrell is an outstanding young man with a great family, and we are thrilled to have them as a part of our program. We can’t wait for him to get to campus and become a part of this special community. The K-State Family and city of Manhattan will love Jerrell as both a person and player.”

A native of Houston, Colbert played in four of LSU’s first 10 games in 2021-22, averaging 6.6 minutes per game. He scored his first collegiate points in the opener with Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 9, while posting 2 rebounds and a blocked shot in just over 9 minutes of action. He also had a block and a steal in two other games, while he also had a season-tying 2 rebounds vs. Northwestern State on Dec. 14. For the season, he averaged 0.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game.

“I’ve had a really good connection with Coach (Jerome) Tang since I was in middle school,” Colbert told On3 national recruiting expert Joe Tipton on his decision to sign at K-State. “I always wanted to play for him so that’s why I’m becoming a Wildcat. Now let’s eat.”

Colbert played his senior season at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, where he played for former NBA player Mike Miller. He helped lead the Mustangs to their first-ever state championship, as he scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in a 62-43 win over Cane Ridge in the 2021 Class 3A State Championship game. The team, which also included Oregon’s Johnathan Lawson, Creighton’s Mason Miller and South Carolina State’s T.J. Madlock, won their last 14 games of the 2020-21 season en route to a 21-3 record. Colbert was named Second Team All-Metro by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Prior to enrolling at Houston High School, Colbert played the 2019-20 season at Cornerstone Christian Academy in San Antonio, where he averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds. He was the top overall performer at the ARS/Rescue Rooter National HoopFest in Tampa after collecting 21 points, 18 rebounds and 6 blocks in Cornerstone’s win over St. Pete (Fla.) in late January 2020.

Colbert was rated as the No. 134 national prospect by 247Sports, while he was listed as the 20th-best center and the third-best player in the state of Tennessee. He was a 4-star recruit by Rivals.

Colbert held at least 17 high-major offers out of high school, including Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Memphis, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, before selecting LSU.

