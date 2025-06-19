Tammy Walker Radiation Oncology Accredited

Radiation oncology available at Salina’s Tammy Walker Center is among the best.

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center at Salina Regional Health Center has successfully attained accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) APEx – Accreditation Program for Excellence.

According to the Hospital, APEx provides external validation that a radiation oncology facility is delivering high-quality patient care.

“Our team at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center delivers consistently safe care and the APEx accreditation is a significant achievement,” said Robert Freelove, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Salina Regional Health Center.

APEx, the fastest-growing radiation oncology practice accreditation program in the United States, is a voluntary, objective and rigorous multi-step process during which a radiation oncology practice is evaluated using consensus-based standards. The practice must demonstrate its safety and quality processes and show that it adheres to patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinated treatments and strong patient engagement.

“ASTRO commends the Tammy Walker Cancer Center for achieving APEx accreditation,” said Howard M. Sandler, MD, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. “By undergoing this comprehensive review, the facility demonstrated their strong commitment to delivering safe, high-quality radiation oncology services to their patients.”

APEx is the only radiation oncology accreditation program that includes a self-assessment, which allows practices to internally assess compliance with quality improvement standards. The practice then proceeds to a facility review by an external surveyor team that includes a radiation oncologist and a medical physicist. The program reflects the recommendations endorsed in the ASTRO publication Safety is No Accident: A Framework for Quality Radiation Oncology and Care. To date, more than 400 U.S. facilities have earned APEx accreditation. Learn more about APEx at www.astro.org/APEx.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center