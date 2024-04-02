Tammy Walker Cancer Center Recognized

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center at Salina Regional Health Center announced has been honored for its quality of care.

The cancer center has been named a 2023 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This is the second consecutive year for the Cancer Center to receive the honor.

According to the organization, the award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award, Tammy Walker Cancer Center has ranked in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience over a minimum of three consecutive years. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality

and experience of care.

“Maintaining a position of being in the top 5% of healthcare providers is fortunate for patients in north central Kansas,” said Joel Phelps, President/CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “It takes a collective effort of medical, clinical and support staff to achieve this level of success. We’re all super-proud of this team.”

“Tammy Walker Cancer Center demonstrates the transformative power of patient centered care, positive employee experiences, and effective clinical outcomes,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman at Press Ganey. “By prioritizing both their employees and the communities they serve to raise healthcare experiences, Tammy Walker Cancer Center sets the standard for compassionate healthcare.”

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center provides the latest cancer fighting technology, diagnostic, educational and support services including rehabilitation, nutritional and dietary support, social work, chaplaincy, counseling and support groups, virtual healthcare and appearance services. Tammy Walker Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology hold prestigious cancer program accreditations

through the American College of Radiation Oncology and by the American Society of Clinical Oncologists’ Quality Oncology Practices Initiatives (QOPI).