Tammy Walker Cancer Center Honored

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center has been honored for patient experience.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, the cancer center has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

As a winner, Tammy Walker Cancer Center has ranked in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience over a minimum of three consecutive years.

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

“Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States,” said Joel Phelps, President/CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “We are very fortunate to have such a great team of professionals at Tammy Walker Cancer Center that provides excellence in care to patients in north central Kansas. This award is an example of the quality of team members who work at Tammy Walker Cancer Center.”

“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Tammy Walker Cancer Center is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, – more – chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at Tammy Walker Cancer Center have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center provides the latest cancer fighting technology, diagnostic, educational and support services including rehabilitation, nutritional and dietary support, social work, chaplaincy, counseling and support groups, virtual healthcare and appearance services. Tammy Walker Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology hold prestigious cancer program accreditations through the American College of Radiation Oncology and by the American Society of Clinical Oncologists’ Quality Oncology Practices Initiatives (QOPI).