Take a Trip to Ellinwood’s Tunnels

Salina Parks and Recreation will host a trip to tour an area community’s underground tunnels.

The agency invites those interested to join them an a trip to to take part in the Ellinwood Underground Tours. Discover historic tunnels and hidden storefronts while delving into the rich history of the area.

Post-tour, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll around town to visit distinctive shops, all while embracing the quaint charm that Ellinwood offers. The tour includes lunch at a restaurant to be determined.

This trip will take place on Monday, June 9th from 9:15am to 5:30pm. Participants will meet and depart from the Salina Fieldhouse. The cost is $55 per person.

Register in person at 300 W. Ash, Room #100 or online at www.salinaparks.com