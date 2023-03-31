Taiyanna Jackson Recognized as WBCA All-America Honorable Mention

DALLAS – Kansas senior center Taiyanna Jackson has added to her collection of postseason recognition as she received All-America Honorable Mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Jackson is capping off a stellar season that will live on in the Kansas women’s basketball record books. She is the first Jayhawk to average a double-double for an entire season since 1982, with current averages of 15.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, and she has recorded 22 double-doubles, which is third-most in school history for a single season. Additionally, Jackson set the KU single-season blocks record for the second-consecutive season and became the ninth player in Big 12 history to record more than 100 blocks in a season. She enters the WNIT Championship game on Saturday with 106 blocks this season and 201 for her career, which ranks third most in school history.

Jackson is one of five players from Power Five conference to average a double-double this season and she’s ranked highly nationally in several statistical categories. She is third in NCAA Division I for rebounds per game (12.4), fourth in field goal percentage (66.3%), and sixth in blocks per game (3.0) and double-doubles (22). Jackson is also a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week and she led the conference in blocks, rebounds, field goal percentage and double-doubles.

For her efforts on the court, Jackson was named a unanimous selection to both the All-Big 12 First Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. She was also selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was a top 10 candidate for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. Jackson is now a two-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection after becoming the first Jayhawk ever named to the squad as a junior.

Kansas has had three players named to the WBCA All-American team, which is composed of the 10 best players in Division I regardless of position as chosen by the division’s head coaches. Jayhawk women’s basketball players who have earned the distinction are Tamecka Dixon in 1997, Angela Aycock in 1995 and Lynette Woodard four times from 1978-81. The most recent KU player to receive WBCA All-America Honorable Mention was Angel Goodrich in 2014.

Kansas (24-11) will conclude the 2022-23 season in the WNIT Championship game when it plays host to Columbia (28-5) on Saturday, April 1, at 4:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. The Jayhawks are hosting the WNIT Championship game for the second time in program history with the other in 2009.