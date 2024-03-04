Taiyanna Jackson Receives Final Big 12 Player of the Week Honor for 2023-24

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A career-high in scoring and a pair of double-doubles was enough for Kansas super-senior Taiyanna Jackson to close out the 2023-24 regular season with the final Big 12 Player of the Week award of the year, the conference announced Monday.

Jackson has now received the award twice this season, previously being named Player of the Week on Feb. 5 after averaging 22.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game in wins over BYU and at TCU.

Kansas made its first-ever trip to Orlando, Florida, to face UCF on Feb. 28 and Jackson led the Jayhawks to a 65-53 victory. She scored a career-high 29 points, hitting 11-of-15 field goal attempts and seven free throws, while pulling down 10 rebounds. Jackson followed that performance by helping Kansas defeat regular-season conference champion No. 20 Oklahoma 83-74 on Senior Night with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

For the week, Jackson averaged 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, in addition to recording six blocked shots. With two double-doubles, Jackson now has 13 this season and 40 for her career, which ranks third in school history. She is also second in school history with 49 career games recording 10 or more rebounds.

A native of East Chicago, Indiana, Jackson is now a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week in her career, which matches Danielle McCray and Chelsea Gardner for the most by a Kansas player in conference history. In addition to her honor on Feb. 5, Jackson was recognized by the conference last season on Dec. 11, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023.

Kansas closes out the 2023-24 regular season with four Big 12 Weekly honors. In addition to Jackson’s two, S’Mya Nichols was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week twice, on Dec. 11, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024.