Tag Reader Technology Aids Police in Making Arrest

A stolen Subaru is recovered and a Salina thief arrested.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers took 32-year-old John Floyd into custody on Friday after he allegedly abandoned a stolen car at the Pilot Truck Stop on I-70 and 9th Street.

Police say staff at the store pointed out what direction Floyd ran, and he arrested a short time later.

Floyd was wanted in connection to the crime they allege took place Friday morning at the Genesis Health Club on S. 9th. Police say he took the key from a locker room and then drove off in a 2014 Subaru Forrester valued at $15,000.

Captain Feldman added that the tag reader technology that is sprinkled around Salina helped locate the stolen vehicle just hours later on Friday afternoon.