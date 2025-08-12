Tag Office Rolling Back its Hours

After adding extra hours last August, opening a half-hour earlier and staying open an hour later four days a week, the Saline County Tag Office is rolling back to its former schedule.

According to the agency, it will adjust its operating hours, beginning the first week of September 2025. The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This decision was made after evaluating the cost-effectiveness of extended hours implemented in the past year.

“After being open additional hours this past 13 months, we have observed our customers are overwhelmingly utilizing services during traditional business hours,” Saline County Treasurer Anthony Newell said. “I think it’s important to have staff in the office when our customers expect us. Shifting our workforce to provide better service just makes sense.”

There will not be a reduction of staff as a result of this change.

Residents seeking vehicle registration services can still utilize other convenient options to avoid potential wait times at the office. These options include:

RENEW ONLINE – Simple renewal? Go to ikan.ks.gov

– Simple renewal? Go to ikan.ks.gov SKIP THE LINE – Schedule an appointment online at bit.ly/SACoNoWait

– Schedule an appointment online at bit.ly/SACoNoWait DROPBOX – Place your paperwork and payment in the dropbox in front of Room 210, and we’ll mail your items back to you.

Additionally, paperwork and payment can be mailed to:

Saline County Tag Office

300 W. Ash St.

Room 210

Salina, KS 67401

“We’ve asked the state legislature for the last eight years to revisit the current fee structure,” Newell said. “The Saline County Tag Office acts as an agent for the Kansas Department of Revenue, and relies solely on the income generated through renewals and title fees. The fee structure has not been changed by the State of Kansas in 18 years, making it increasingly difficult to sustain the operational costs of the office. The decision was made after careful consideration of the facility’s financial operations.”

Because the tag renewal process is governed by state law, concerns should be directed to your state representative. Let them know how this impacts you and share your feedback directly.