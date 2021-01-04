Tag Office Implementing Appointment System

The Saline County Treasurer’s Office is implementing a new no-wait policy.

According to the agency, in an effort to reduce long lines at the tag office located at the City/County Building and continue all efforts to keep citizens safe from exposure to COVID-19, a new system called “No Wait Inside” has been implemented and appointments will begin being taken on Wednesday of this week.

The system allows you to log on to our web site from either your home computer or smart phone, select an available date and time to set up an appointment to conduct your necessary business with the Tag Office.

Using Google Chrome, click on to the Book Tag Appointment Link:

https://login.nowaitinside.com/#/booking/ctHNLJWuNJ5RjJNgi0UkCboV

The system will remind you of your appointment one day before via phone call and text message (if applicable) and provide you with instructions once you arrive to the building for your appointment. At this time, this service is only available at the main vehicle registration office located at the City/County Building, 300 W. Ash Room 210.

If you choose not to use the system, the tag office will continue to take walk-ins with those that have appointments to have priority.