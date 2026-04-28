Tag Office Hail Damage Tips

The Saline County Tag Office is providing information for those whose vehicles have been declared a total loss due to hail damage only.

According to the agency, If your vehicle has been totaled strictly as a result of hail damage and you intend to retain ownership of the vehicle, you must obtain official documentation from your insurance company stating that the total loss determination is due to hail damage only.

Please bring this letter to the County Tag Office at your earliest convenience. The office will submit the documentation to the State of Kansas on your behalf to ensure that your vehicle registration is not suspended or to facilitate the removal of any existing suspension.

Please note the State of Kansas does not require a rebuilt salvage title for vehicles totaled due to hail damage only.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact the Saline County Tag Office.