Tag Office Appointment System Up and Running

Todd PittengerMarch 7, 2021

The Saline County Tag Office reminds everyone there is a way to avoid waiting in line.

According to the agency, in an effort to reduce long lines at the tag office located at the City/County Building and continue all efforts to keep citizens safe from exposure to COVID-19, a new system called “No Wait Inside” has been implemented and appointments are being taken.

The system allows you to log on to their web site from either your home computer or smart phone, and then select an available date and time to set up an appointment to conduct your necessary business with the Tag Office.

Using Google Chrome, click on to the Book Tag Appointment Link:

https://login.nowaitinside.com/#/booking/ctHNLJWuNJ5RjJNgi0UkCboV

The system will remind you of your appointment one day before via phone call and text message (if applicable) and provide you with instructions once you arrive to the building for your appointment. At this time, this service is only available at the main vehicle registration office located at the City/County Building, 300 W. Ash Room 210.

If you choose not to use the system, the tag office will continue to take walk-ins with those that have appointments to have priority.

