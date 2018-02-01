Tack, Tools Stolen

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary in Assaria.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between noon on January 28 and noon on January 31, someone entered a detached storage shed in the 8200 block of Shane Hunter Court and stole numerous tools and horse tack.

Deputies say three cattle prods, a gas powered weed eater, heavy duty log chains plus a number of bridles, halters, harnesses and four tool boxes full of hand tools were taken.

Total loss is listed at $1,000.