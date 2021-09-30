Tabor scores three first half goals to down KWU Men 3-0

The Kansas Wesleyan men battled Tabor on even terms in the second half of their Kansas Conference soccer match Wednesday night.

But the damage was already done by then.

Tabor scored three first half goals and held on for a 3-0 victory at Graves Family Sports Complex. The game started two hours late after a late afternoon thunderstorm forced a two-hour delay in the start of the women’s contest.

The loss drops the Coyotes to 1-7-1 overall, 0-3 in the conference. Tabor’s now 4-5 and 3-1.

KWU fell behind in the third minute when Sam Butler scored in front of the goal. His point-blank shot was the fourth taken during a scrum just beyond the goal line.

Jonathan Davis made it 2-0 in the 19th minute on a penalty kick and Kajubi Kalanzi finished the scoring with a goal in the 36th minute.

Wesleyan had 10 shots, five on goal, and Tabor 16 shots, 10 on goal. Brandon Oaks (FR/Salina, Kan.), Luis Simbron (SR/Miami, Fla.) and Pedro Daniel Rodriguez (SR/Moorpark, Calif.) had two shots apiece for KWU, both of Oaks’ attempts on goal.

Coyote goalkeeper Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (FR/Bryan, Texas) recorded seven saves while Tabor keeper Jesus Rondon had five.

Wesleyan plays Sterling at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Sterling in its next match. The Warriors are 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the KCAC. The Coyotes are back home October 2 for a game against York starting at 7:30 p.m.