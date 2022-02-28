Tabor College Students Killed in Crash

Two Tabor College students are dead following a crash in Marion County.

According to the school, Christopher Castillo and Johnethon Aviles died in Sunday morning’s crash south of Hillsboro. A third occupant of the car, Jonathan Medina, was taken to a Wichita hospital with injuries.

“The Tabor College community is devastated by the tragic loss of Christopher Castillo, Johnethon Aviles, and of the significant injuries sustained by Jonathan Medina,” President David Janzen said. “We extend our prayers to the Castillo, Aviles and Medina families, asking for comfort, peace, and God’s presence during this unimaginable time.”

The single-vehicle crash is under investigation.

Photo via Tabor College Christopher Castillo (left) & Johnethon Aviles (right)