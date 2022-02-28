Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 36 °

Tabor College Students Killed in Crash

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerFebruary 28, 2022

Two Tabor College students are dead following a crash in Marion County.

According to the school, Christopher Castillo and Johnethon Aviles died in Sunday morning’s crash south of Hillsboro. A third occupant of the car, Jonathan Medina, was taken to a Wichita hospital with injuries.

“The Tabor College community is devastated by the tragic loss of Christopher Castillo, Johnethon Aviles, and of the significant injuries sustained by Jonathan Medina,” President David Janzen said. “We extend our prayers to the Castillo, Aviles and Medina families, asking for comfort, peace, and God’s presence during this unimaginable time.”

The single-vehicle crash is under investigation.

_ _ _

Photo via Tabor College Christopher Castillo (left) & Johnethon Aviles (right)

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tank Brigade Tour of Duty Extended

A large group of U.S. Troops, including some from Fort Riley, are having a European tour of duty ext...

February 28, 2022 Comments

Tabor College Students Killed in Cr...

Top News

February 28, 2022

Salina Volunteer Chosen For Nationa...

Top News

February 27, 2022

Driver Killed in Crash During Pursu...

Kansas News

February 27, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tank Brigade Tour of Duty...
February 28, 2022Comments
Driver Killed in Crash Du...
February 27, 2022Comments
Library Seeking Teen Volu...
February 27, 2022Comments
Salina Business Joins Pet...
February 27, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices