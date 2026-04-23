Symphony Will Explore Sound, Spontaneity

Salina Smyphony is taking the audience on a journey this Saturday, that starts inside the Black Box at Theatre Salina.

Yaniv Segal, Music Director and Maestro tells KSAL News the crowd will then be invited to move and explore the spontaneity of Terry Riley’s “In C” in the lobby.

The Salina Symphony’s Out of the Box series returns to Theatre Salina’s Sunflower Financial (Black Box) Theatre on Saturday, April 25th at 7pm.

According to the Segal, the concert is a meditative exploration of sound, spontaneity, and connection. Terry Riley’s “In C,” is a mesmerizing and ever-evolving piece that invites performers to move freely through 53 short musical phrases, anchored by a steady pulse in the key of C. With its hypnotic rhythms and shifting textures, “In C” transforms each performance into a unique journey for the senses.

The performance will also include John Cage’s unpredictable “Five” along with “Dream“ featuring Hannah Applequist on marimba, offering a hypnotizing exploration of space, resonance, and quiet intensity.

A question and answer session with Maestro Segal will follow the performance.