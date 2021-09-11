Symphony Season Opener Features First of Five Music Director Finalists

The Salina Symphony will return to the Stiefel Theatre stage this October under the baton of Music Director candidate Devin Patrick Hughes – one of five talented finalists vying for the title of Music Director and Conductor.

According the the the symphony, the season opener will take the audience on a musical journey inspired by American landscapes and culture with Dvořák’s magnificent New World Symphony, featuring one of the most beautiful melodies in all of classical music. The Symphony will also perform Victor Herbert’s rousing American Fantasia and Bruch’s soul-stirring Scottish Fantasy.

Highly regarded for his exhilarating score interpretations, advocacy for music accessibility, innate passion and entrepreneurial vigor, Hughes is an American orchestral and operatic conductor of Irish and Guatemalan descent. He is currently serving as Music Director and Conductor of the Boulder Symphony and Arapahoe Philharmonic, both located in the Denver Metro area. He has held previous positions with the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, Santa Fe Youth Symphony Association, Denver Young Artists Orchestra, and Denver Philharmonic Orchestra.

Violinist Siwoo Kim will be the featured guest artist, performing Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy. A New York City based musician, Kim last performed with the Salina Symphony in 2012 as the winner of the King Award for Young Artists Competition. He is considered an “incisive” and “compelling” (Zachary Woolfe, The New York Times) violinist who plays with “stylistic sensitivity and generous tonal nuance” (John von Rhein, Chicago Tribune). Kim regularly performs as a soloist and chamber musician.

The season-opening performance is scheduled for October 3rd at 4 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org. Single admission is $29 or $39 and $20 for students.

Season tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre.

Please visit the Salina Symphony website for information about the Stiefel Theatre’s COVID-19 policy.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.