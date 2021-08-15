Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 64 °

Symphony Preparing Outdoor Shows

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2021

The Salina Symphony is planning to perform a couple of outdoor chamber concerts this fall.

According to the symphony, patrons are invited to kick off the season at a Fall Outdoor Chamber Concert on Sun., Sept. 12, at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Outdoor Courtyard in Downtown Salina. Two identical concerts will be performed at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The concerts will feature a string quartet and brass quintet composed of Salina Symphony musicians. The ensembles will present an entertaining mix of classical and popular music.

Tickets are $30 per concert and may be ordered by calling the Salina Symphony Office at 785-823-8309. Seating will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Patrons will be seated at tables of two, four or six.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 19-16, in Pres...

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the preseason with a victory on Saturday night as quarterback ...

August 15, 2021 Comments

Symphony Preparing Outdoor Shows

Kansas News

August 15, 2021

“Big Boy” Locomotive on Another Run

Top News

August 15, 2021

New Stuff For River Festival

Top News

August 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Symphony Preparing Outdoo...
August 15, 2021Comments
SUV Hits City Welcome Sig...
August 15, 2021Comments
Kansas Authorizes COVID B...
August 14, 2021Comments
COVID Killing More Kansan...
August 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices