Symphony Preparing Outdoor Shows

The Salina Symphony is planning to perform a couple of outdoor chamber concerts this fall.

According to the symphony, patrons are invited to kick off the season at a Fall Outdoor Chamber Concert on Sun., Sept. 12, at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Outdoor Courtyard in Downtown Salina. Two identical concerts will be performed at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The concerts will feature a string quartet and brass quintet composed of Salina Symphony musicians. The ensembles will present an entertaining mix of classical and popular music.

Tickets are $30 per concert and may be ordered by calling the Salina Symphony Office at 785-823-8309. Seating will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Patrons will be seated at tables of two, four or six.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education.