Symphony Features Composer Gabriel Prokofiev

The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” this Sunday.

According to the organization, under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the second concert of the season will feature something for everyone. It will begin with the gripping melodrama of Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet followed by reflective yet driving music from Gabriel Prokofiev’s genre-defying crossover album, Breaking Screens. After intermission, the audience will experience a romantic musical journey with “Symphony in Scenes: Skychange,” a four-movement work based on music Maestro Segal wrote for his wedding.

The show is at 4pm at the Stiefel Theatre.

Guest Artist Gabriel Prokofiev

London-based DJ and composer Gabriel Prokofiev, grandson of Sergei Prokofiev, will join the Symphony as guest artist. Composing music that both embraces and challenges western classical traditions, Prokofiev has emerged as a significant voice in new approaches to classical music at the beginning of the 21st century.

Prokofiev has built up a large body of orchestral and chamber works and has composed seven concertos (three featuring turntables) as well as many electronic works, often combining synthesizers and samples with classical instrumentation. His works have been performed internationally by orchestras including Seattle Symphony, Detroit Symphony, St Petersburg Philharmonic, Moscow State Symphony and BBC Philharmonic, among many others.

Prokofiev is also an events curator, producer and founder of the Nonclassical record label and club night, home to a host of artists who defy conventions. Through Nonclassical, he has been one of the leading proponents of presenting classical music in non-traditional venues.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org. Single admission is $29 or $39 and $19 for students.

Season tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre.

Pre-Concert Talk

Join us for a pre-concert talk with Segal and Prokofiev at 3 p.m. in the Stiefel Theatre

Watson Room. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.

###