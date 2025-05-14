Symphony at Sunset Set For June 7th

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum welcomes the public to attend the Symphony at Sunset Annual D-Day Commemoration Concert in Abilene on Saturday, June 7. This event is dedicated to honoring the remarkable legacy of Dwight Eisenhower and the extraordinary sacrifices made during World War II.

Symphony at Sunset features an outdoor concert showcasing patriotic and popular music from the World War II era, performed by the Salina Symphony and the Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division Band. The schedule begins at 4:00 p.m. with various activities and food vendors, followed by a concert by The Blades at 5:30 p.m. The event also includes a poignant Guardians of Omaha Beach Flag Ceremony at 6:15 p.m. and the Ft. Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard performing precision horse riding drills and weapons demonstrations at 6:30 and 8 p.m. The 1st Infantry Division Band will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. and the evening will conclude with a performance by the Salina Symphony featuring guest artist Samantha Rose Williams at 8:30 p.m.

“This event not only honors the historical significance of D-Day, but also aligns with our mission to educate the public about such pivotal moments in history that have shaped our nation and our world,” states Eisenhower Library Director Todd Arrington. “We invite everyone to arrive early to take advantage of free museum admission, which provides rich insights into Eisenhower’s life and legacy.”

For your comfort, please bring a lawn chair, and note that the rain date for this event is Sunday, June 8. Symphony at Sunset is made possible by our generous sponsors, including the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Marshall Motors, Friends of the Eisenhower Foundation, and Kansas Gas Service.

Guests are also invited to pay their respects to General and Mrs. Eisenhower at the Place of Meditation on campus, reflecting the reverence we hold for our history. To enhance the experience, enjoy the beautiful harp performance by Jane Hyde from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Eisenhower Library is also hosting a screening and panel discussion of the new Kansas City PBS documentary titled “Winning the War” on Friday, June 6 at 2 p.m. Details for all events can be found on the EisenhowerLibrary.gov website.