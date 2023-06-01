Symphony at Sunset Saturday

The Symphony at Sunset D -Day Commemoration Concert is returns on Saturday.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, the annual Symphony at Sunset D-Day Commemoration Concert will be held this Saturday on the grounds of the facility in Abilene. This outdoor event will feature live music from the Salina Symphony, the Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division Band, and local band Everyday Lights.

Free entry into the museum will begin at 10 a.m., food vendors and educational activities will begin at 4 p.m., and music will start at 5:30 p.m. The second-annual Thank a World War II Veteran reception will start at 5 p.m. in the Visitors Center. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard will perform their cavalry tactics demonstrations at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

This free event is open to all ages and pays tribute to the Greatest Generation and their sacrifices during World War II. Seating is not provided, so please bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

The full list of D-Day commemorative activities including the Symphony at Sunset and the WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium can be found on the eisenhowerlibrary.gov website.