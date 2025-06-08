Symphony at Sunset Salute

A large crowd gathered on a gorgeous Saturday evening on the grounds of the Eisenhower Library in Abilene to honor the legacy of Dwight Eisenhower, and the sacrifices made by many during World War II.

The “Symphony at Sunset” was the culmination of activities in remembrance of the 81st anniversary of D-Day, June 6th, 1944, the day Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France.

The afternoon featured various activities and food vendors, and a couple of performances by the Ft. Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, performing precision horse riding drills and weapons demonstrations.

Area favorite horn band “The Blades” got the music started with a performance.

Following a flag ceremony by the Guardians of Omaha Beach, Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band took the stage. The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, known as the “Fighting First” or “The Big Red One”, is the oldest continuously serving active duty division in the U.S. Army and played a key role on D-Day, specifically at Omaha Beach. The Big Red One suffered 1,036 causalities that day.

Eisenhower’s own words, his Order of the Day from June 6th, 1944, preceded the Salina Symphony taking the stage. The symphony began with the National Anthem and an armed forces salute, before showcasing patriotic and popular music from the World War II era. Guest artist Samantha Rose Williams joined the symphony on stage.

The annual Symphony at Sunset concert is held on the grounds of the Eisenhower Library the first Saturday in June in partnership with the Salina Symphony and Eisenhower Foundation.