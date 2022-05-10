Symphony at Sunset Returns

The Symphony at Sunset D -Day Commemoration Concert is returning.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, the concert returns to its campus grounds on Saturday, June 4th. Several programs are scheduled leading up to the D-Day commemorative concert including the WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium.

Admission to the concert and museum is free all day. Concert activities begin at 4 p.m. with Salina-based band Everyday Lights performing at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 1st Infantry Division Band at 7 p.m., and the Salina Symphony takes the stage just as the sun sets around 8:30 p.m. Food and beverage vendors open at 4 p.m.

No weapons or outside alcohol are permitted on federal property. Small, soft-sided coolers are allowed, however all bags are subject to inspection.

Remember to dress for the elements and bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray!