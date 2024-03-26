Sylvan-Lucas to host several local schools for Softball Regionals

The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced that Sylvan-Lucas High School will host this spring’s Regional Softball Tournament for Class 2-1A, featuring several Salina-area schools. Tournament seeding will take place on Wednesday morning, May 8th.

Participating Schools in 2-1A Sylvan-Lucas Regional:

Ellis

Hays-TMP Marion

Bennington

Sacred Heart

Ell-Saline

Little River

Ellinwood

Sylvan-Lucas

Quarterfinal competition will begin on Monday, May 13 at the higher seeded school. Semifinal and Championship games will be played at Sylvan-Lucas on Tuesday, May 14 with approximate start times of 3:00 PM (Semifinal 1), 4:30 PM (Semifinal 2), and 6:00 PM (Championship).

Additional Softball and Baseball Regional Assignments will be announced by the Kansas State High School Activities Association in the coming days.