Sword Stolen in Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary near Schilling Elementary School.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a homeowner who lives in the 1300 block of Crescent Drive returned home on Thursday to discover the gate on his fence was open, as well as his garage door.

The 57-year-old man then realized that numerous power tools were missing plus a collector’s Japanese sword worth $1,700.

Police say the burglar also stole a Japanese folding screen, laptop computer, pottery and a Blu-ray player. The thief also caused damage to the front door and a window. Loss and damage is listed at $2,380.

Police do have a possible suspect in the case.