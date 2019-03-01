Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 18 °

Sword Stolen in Burglary

KSAL StaffMarch 1, 2019

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary near Schilling Elementary School.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a homeowner who lives in the 1300 block of Crescent Drive returned home on Thursday to discover the gate on his fence was open, as well as his garage door.

The 57-year-old man then realized that numerous power tools were missing plus a collector’s Japanese sword worth $1,700.

Police say the burglar also stole a Japanese folding screen, laptop computer, pottery and a Blu-ray player. The thief also caused damage to the front door and a window. Loss and damage is listed at $2,380.

Police do have a possible suspect in the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Sword Stolen in Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary near Schilling Elementary School. Captain ...

March 1, 2019 Comments

Knights Cruise to Sub-State Finals

Sports News

March 1, 2019

Record Setting Day One

Top News

March 1, 2019

Old Friend Back at Solomon Friday

Top News

March 1, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sword Stolen in Burglary
March 1, 2019Comments
Transforming SJMS into a ...
February 28, 2019Comments
Kansas Wesleyan Universit...
February 28, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Former Kansan Sti...
February 28, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH