Switch-a-Roo Caught on Video

KSAL StaffSeptember 14, 2022

Salina Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a license plate off a van – then returned to swap it with another stolen plate.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities have reviewed video surveillance of a Hispanic male who parked his Dodge Caravan next to another Dodge Caravan in the lot at the Dollar Tree on West Crawford Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

A 43-year-old woman who had stayed in the van while her mother shopped in the store watched as the suspect removed the plate from their van and drove away.

Video reveals he parked at a nearby car wash, switched license plates and then returned to finish the crime. Police say he approached the woman near her van and asked her, “Is this yours?” Then handed her a stolen license plate from a vehicle in Garden City and fled the scene.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

