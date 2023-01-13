Swine Profitability Workshop Set

Kansas State University’s 2023 Swine Profitability Conference is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Manhattan.

The annual conference focuses on providing information to improve knowledge for pork producer business decisions.

“We hold two major swine events each year at K-State,” said Mike Tokach, Distinguished Professor in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, and K-State Research and Extension specialist.

“At Swine Day (in November), we share our latest research results. At Swine Profitability Conference, we focus on business decisions and industry-wide issues facing pork producers.”

The conference will take place at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue. The day begins with coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m. and the program starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch is included in the conference, which will end at 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is $25 per participant and due by Jan. 27. Attendees can register at the door for $50 per participant. More information, including online registration, is available at KSUSwine.org.

Tokach said the lineup of speakers for this year’s Swine Profitability Conference “bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to help producers increase their competitiveness.”

The agenda includes an array of swine-related businesses and organizations, including:

Paul Yeske, Swine Vet Center, will address recent PRRS outbreaks and lessons learned.

Glynn Tonsor, K-State Department of Agricultural Economics, will discuss the industry outlook in a period of elevated uncertainty.

Randy Prather, Curators’ Distinguished Professor at the University of Missouri, will talk about genetically engineered swine for agriculture and medicine.

Doug and Cole Claassen and families, Whitewater, Kansas, will discuss their family story and experiences with batch farrowing.

Christine Mainquist-Whigham and Ethan Stephenson, Pillen Family Farms, will speak on improving efficiency through collaborative efforts in health, nutrition and management innovation.

“The speakers for the 33rd annual conference will provide direct information on swine disease, price forecasts, future genetic selection practices and experiences from fellow swine produces about their operations.,” said Joel DeRouchey, K-State Research and Extension swine specialist. “This conference has a reputation for sharing relevant and industry-needed information to improve production for Kansas swine producers.”

