Swine Profitability Conference Set

Kansas State University will host the 2024 Swine Profitability Conference on Feb. 6 with an eye on helping producers persevere through challenges in the industry, according to organizers.

Mike Tokach, a University Distinguished Professor in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, said the conference is one of two major conferences hosted by the swine team each year.

“At the Swine Profitability Conference,” he said, “we focus on business decisions and industry-wide issues facing pork producers. The lineup of speakers this year brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help producers increase their competitiveness.”

This year’s speaker lineup includes:

Steve Meyer, a senior economist with Partners for Production Agriculture, who will discuss U.S. pork/meat outlook.

Chad Mire, research leader of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) Foreign Arthropod-Borne Animal Disease Research Unit, who will discuss the government laboratory’s capabilities.

Marcelo Almeida, clinical assistant professor with the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine, who will talk about recent trends in swine health diagnostic cases.

Bryan Humphreys, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, who will discuss the U.S. pork industry.

Dan Gerety, manager and CEO of J-Six Farms, who will speak on building a generational legacy.

K-State Research and Extension swine specialist Joel DeRouchey said the conference “has a strong reputation for sharing relevant information to improve production for Kansas swine producers.”

The conference will take place at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue in Manhattan. The day begins with coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m. and the program starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch is included in the conference, which will end at 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is $25 per participant and due by Jan. 26. Attendees can register at the door for $50 per participant. More information, including online registration, is available online.