Sweet Fundraiser For Sweet Boy

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2022

You can help out a sweet little boy who is battling life-long medical conditions by buying a sweet treat Saturday morning.

Beckett was a badly injured shaken baby who was adopted by Salinans Christy and Jay Rector.

The Rectors have never given up on Beckett, even when doctors said certain things were not possible.  The Rectors are continuously seeking out ways to improve his life. He is such a sweet boy, who among other things can smile on cue move towards them on his knees.

They have seen so many gains with Beckett over the last year, and attribute a portion of it to a fundraiser last summer to help supplement  the cost of Beckett receiving his first stem cell therapy transplant. He will be returning to Monterrey, Mexico, for a second round of stem cell therapy and again could use a little help.

Supporters will be fundraising by selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts this weekend. They will have two locations set up on Saturday morning, with 450 dozen boxes of fresh baked Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Price is $11 a box. They will be set up beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Mid State Plaza at 2450 S 9th St. A Second location will be named soon.

The family cannot thank the community enough for all of the love and support that has been shown to Beckett. They thank God daily for their beautiful son, and are very excited to see what the second round of stem cell therapy will bring for Beckett.

