Swedish Pavilon Preservation Effort Advances

An effort to preserve a historical treasure in Lindsborg is advancing.

The 1904 World’s Fair Swedish Pavilion at the Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum was deemed structurally unsound in 2024. This was compounded by a roof issue.

The pavilion was closed to the public in early 2024 due to these risks. Earlier this year the main-room reopened following structural repairs. A separate project to “Raise the Roof” with a more historically accurate and durable roof is still ongoing.

According to the organization, they have fully used the Community Service Program tax credit grant, bringing in $238,000, along with another $2,724 that was donated for the Pavilion Preservation Project, but were not eligible for credits. This means they were able to make structural preservation repairs that saved the 1904 World’s Fair Swedish Pavilion from structural collapse, and also bring in about half of the funding needed to repair the roof in a more durable and historically accurate way.

Phase Two of the “Raise the Roof” preservation project is ongoing. A donation may give you charitable donation tax benefits and there are recognition rewards at $100 and $1,000 or more.

