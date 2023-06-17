Swedish Dancers, Vikings Invade Festival

Midsummer’s Festival in Lindsborg was drenched in sunshine, sword play and Swedish dancing as hundreds gathered to celebrate summer.

The event ties back to the town’s Swedish roots and the holiday that marks the summer solstice, the hope for good crops and the joy of abundant sunshine.

Dr. Reid Weber teaches medieval culture at the University of Central Oklahoma and enjoys being part of a Viking reenactment group during the summer break. Two troupes from Oklahoma; The Glomesdal Vikings and Bjornstormr Vikings set up camp to demonstrate village life and combat.

The sounds of medieval weapons – smashing shields, drums beating and Viking battle horns could be heard throughout the park.

A festival favorite, Viking on a Stick was in high demand. This Lindsborg treat consist of Swedish meatballs wrapped in rye bread that is then dipped in Swedish pancake batter and deep fried to perfection. Proceeds help pay for the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers’ trip to Sweden this summer to perform and explore northern Europe.

The days’ events were filled with craft demonstrations, Swedish genealogy, games and the raising of the Midsummer Pole with an opportunity for the audience to join in the dancing.

Next year’s Midsummer’s Festival will take place June, 15 2024.