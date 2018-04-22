Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 42 °

Swedish Crafts to Demonstrate at Millfest

Tricia ClarkApril 22, 2018

The Swedish Crafts will be demonstrating the art of clay throwing and broom making at Millfest, Saturday, May 5th and Sunday, May 6th at the McPherson County Old Mill Museum, 120 Mill Street.  

 

Celebrating the Lindsborg community’s rich history in the arts and Scandinavian culture, Swedish Crafts produces hand-crafted objects at Bethany College. Learn more about this distinctive experience during Millfest.

 

“We are excited to be involved in the Old Mill Museum’s Millfest,” said Eleanor Heimbaugh, Director of Swedish Crafts and Assistant Professor of Ceramics and Sculpture. “The Swedish Crafts team will be on hand to show how we make Bethany bowls and brooms and share the tradition of creating handmade items.”

 

Hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 – 5:00 on Sunday. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for ages 6-12, and under 6 are free. 

Bethany bowls and brooms will be available for purchase at the festival. The proceeds from Swedish Craft sales go back to Bethany students in the form of scholarships.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals Power Past Tigers

Kansas City used the power of the long ball to earn a split over the Detroit Tigers. Third basema...

April 22, 2018 Comments

Memorializing Salina’s First ...

Top News

April 22, 2018

Students Headed to “Shark Tan...

Top News

April 22, 2018

Salina Student Named Outstanding Gr...

Kansas News

April 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Student Named Outs...
April 22, 2018Comments
Kansas Birding Festival C...
April 22, 2018Comments
Swedish Crafts to Demonst...
April 22, 2018Comments
South Theatre to Present ...
April 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH