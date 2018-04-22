Swedish Crafts to Demonstrate at Millfest

The Swedish Crafts will be demonstrating the art of clay throwing and broom making at Millfest, Saturday, May 5th and Sunday, May 6th at the McPherson County Old Mill Museum, 120 Mill Street.

Celebrating the Lindsborg community’s rich history in the arts and Scandinavian culture, Swedish Crafts produces hand-crafted objects at Bethany College. Learn more about this distinctive experience during Millfest.

“We are excited to be involved in the Old Mill Museum’s Millfest,” said Eleanor Heimbaugh, Director of Swedish Crafts and Assistant Professor of Ceramics and Sculpture. “The Swedish Crafts team will be on hand to show how we make Bethany bowls and brooms and share the tradition of creating handmade items.”

Hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 – 5:00 on Sunday. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for ages 6-12, and under 6 are free.

Bethany bowls and brooms will be available for purchase at the festival. The proceeds from Swedish Craft sales go back to Bethany students in the form of scholarships.