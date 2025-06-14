Swedish Axe Carving Wood at Festival

Nicholas Pahls has been working with wood for about a dozen years – and so far it’s been a trip that’s taken him back in time.

Pahls woodworking journey led him from using modern-day power tools to Old World, Nordic blades and axes that he now grabs to fashion household items like bowls and spoons.

The texture and grain of each log is like a map for the woodworker to explore on a slow trek to completion.

Pahls, who is a math coach for Salina USD 305 schools explained that he loves the pace of the Scandavian art, but becoming a father helped shape the projects he now takes on.

Pahls can be found working during the Smoky Hill River Festival in his demonstration booth located on the West side of the Art Show Booths #W01. He has several bowls and spoons for sale along with other gift ideas for Dad.